Kindley was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Georgia, where he played in 43 games with 32 starts. Of his 32 starts, 25 were at left guard and seven at right guard. As a senior in 2019, Kindley played in 13 games with 11 starts. A Jacksonville, Florida native, he attended Raines High School where he participated in football, basketball and swimming.