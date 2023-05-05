Miami Dolphins Welcome Formula 1 Drivers to Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins players and Formula 1 drivers competed in a series of football drills in the all-new Team Village, stationed on Miami's home field. Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Jevon Holland, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah joined in on the fun as they put the drivers through their own version of an NFL combine that included a cone drill, agility pads, pop-up pads, ladder drill, and throwing a football into a net target. When the competition was completed, Alpine's Pierre Gasly finished with a best time of 21.63 seconds and his results were displayed across the stadium videoboards. Dolphins players also assisted Red Bull with pitstop practice.