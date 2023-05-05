Miami Dolphins Welcome Formula 1 Drivers to Hard Rock Stadium

May 05, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The stage is set for the second annual Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 5-7. Ahead of the race, Formula 1 drivers arrived at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday to take a tour of the Miami International Autodrome and meet Miami Dolphins players.

Dolphins players and Formula 1 drivers competed in a series of football drills in the all-new Team Village, stationed on Miami's home field. Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Jevon Holland, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah joined in on the fun as they put the drivers through their own version of an NFL combine that included a cone drill, agility pads, pop-up pads, ladder drill, and throwing a football into a net target. When the competition was completed, Alpine's Pierre Gasly finished with a best time of 21.63 seconds and his results were displayed across the stadium videoboards. Dolphins players also assisted Red Bull with pitstop practice.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and reigning Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen, both of which compete with No. 1, swapped jerseys ahead of race weekend.

The 2023 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will be an unforgettable event, with a number of activities taking place throughout race weekend. Limited tickets available now.

