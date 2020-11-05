Myles Gaskin Placed on Injured Reserve

Gaskin has played in seven games with five starts for the Dolphins this year, totaling 100 carries for 387 yards (3.9 avg.) and two touchdowns on the ground and 30 receptions for 198 yards (6.6 avg.) in the air. He's currently Miami's leading rusher. Gaskin appeared in seven games for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2019. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL draft.