Pregame Notes | Dolphins vs. Patriots

- Three Dolphins players could be in line to make their NFL debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.
- Running back Patrick Laird, guard Shaq Calhoun and cornerback Ken Webster all will be active after being inactive for the season opener.
- Defensive end Charles Harris, safety Bobby McCain and center Daniel Kilgore all will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- The other player listed as questionable Friday was linebacker Trent Harris, and he will be inactive for a second consecutive game.
- Safety Reshad Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) were ruled out Friday because of injuries, and they will be joined on the inactive list by RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Price and G/T Bryan Witzmann, who signed with the Dolphins on Saturday.
- The New England inactives will be CB Joejuan Williams, DL Deatrich Wise, RB Brandon Bolden, RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, OL Jermaine Eluemunor and T Marcus Cannon.
- The honorary captains for the game will be Mark Duper and John Offerdahl.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white throwback uniforms
- The forecast for Miami Gardens from 1 to 4 p.m. calls for temperatures of 90 and 91 degrees with a percent chance of precipitation between 34 and 40 percent. The “real feel” temperatures will be 102 and 103 degrees, the same forecast as for the Baltimore season opener.
Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 11:56 AM