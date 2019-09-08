Pregame Notes | Dolphins vs. Ravens

- Veteran tackle J’Marcus Webb, who was signed Friday, will be active for the Dolphins when they face the Baltimore Ravens in their regular season opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
- Webb is among 22 players who could be making their Dolphins debut Sunday, along with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB Josh Rosen, RB Mark Walton, WR Preston Williams, WR Allen Hurns, T Julién Davenport, G Michael Deiter, C/G Evan Boehm, FB Chandler Cox, DE John Jenkins, DE Avery Moss, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, LB Sam Eguavoen, LB Vince Biegel, LB Deon Lacey, LB James Crawford, CB Johnson Bademosi, CB Jomal Wiltz, CB Chris Lammons, S Steven Parker and LS Tobey Pepper.
- Five of the six Dolphins players on their final injury report of the week will be active, including WR Albert Wilson, S Bobby McCain and DE Charles Harris.
- The others are DB Johnson Bademosi and G Danny Isidora.
- The one player who was on the injury report who will be inactive is LB Trent Harris, who didn’t practice all week because of a foot injury.
- Along with Trent Harris, the Dolphins inactives will be CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, RB Patrick Laird, G Shaq Calhoun, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince and LB Trent Harris.
- The Baltimore inactives will be QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, G Otard Alaka, T Greg Senat, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G Ben Powers and DT Daylon Mack.
- The honorary captains for the game will be Dick Anderson and A.J. Duhe, along with Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto
- The Dolphins will be wearing all-white uniforms.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens from 1 to 4 p.m. calls for temperatures of 91 and 92 degrees with a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The “real feel” temperatures will be 102 and 103 degrees.