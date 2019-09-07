Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Ravens

OVERVIEW: Baltimore comes to Hard Rock Stadium for the season opener after producing a fourth consecutive undefeated preseason. More importantly, the Ravens won six of their final seven regular season games in 2018 to win the AFC North Division before losing against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card playoff round. The late-season surge came after 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. The only quarterback in college football history to rush for at least 1,500 yards and pass for 3,500 yards in the same season (he did it twice), Jackson brought a whole new dimension to the Baltimore offense. Stopping Jackson is a difficult enough task in itself, but the Ravens added to their running game in the offseason when they signed another former Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, as an unrestricted free agent. Ingram came over from the New Orleans Saints, for whom he averaged more than 900 rushing yards and just under nine rushing touchdowns over the past five seasons. Jackson and Ingram will be operating behind what should be one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. That group is led by perennial Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the sixth overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft. Long the staple of the franchise, the Baltimore defense underwent some significant changes in the offseason with the departure of longtime pass rusher Terrell Suggs after 16 seasons and 132.5 sacks. Also gone are six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley. The most significant addition on defense was that of former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas III, who joins a solid secondary that includes fellow safety Tony Jefferson and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and 2017 first-round pick Marlon Humphrey, the son of former Dolphins running back Bobby Humphrey. John Harbaugh is back for his 12th season as Ravens head coach, who guided the team to playoff appearances in seven of his first 11 seasons.