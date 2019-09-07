Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Ravens

Miami Dolphins (0-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (0-0)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Sept. 8
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; James Lofton, color analyst; Jay Feely, sideline reporter
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Click here to access the Yahoo! Sports link.
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Baltimore leads 9-6 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Teams tied 5-5
AT BALTIMORE: Ravens lead 4-1
LAST MEETING: 2017 at Baltimore; Ravens 40, Dolphins 0
HISTORY LESSON: This is only the second time the teams will face each other in September. The first such game came in 2000 in a Sunday night affair in Miami and the big story of the evening with a halftime presentation that involved the Dolphins retiring the jersey number 13 worn for 17 seasons by Hall of Famer Dan Marino. In the game, the Dolphins recorded a 19-6 victory behind two touchdowns by running back Lamar Smith and a defense that recorded six sacks, including 2.5 by Jason Taylor. Click here to read more Matchup Memories.
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins are facing the Ravens again after a one-year hiatus that followed five consecutive seasons where the teams faced each other. Baltimore has won seven of the past eight meetings, though the Dolphins pulled out a 15-13 victory the last time the teams faced each other in Miami.
Scouting Report
BALTIMORE’S RECORD: 0-0
BALTIMORE’S PRESEASON RECORD: 4-0
BALTIMORE’S 2018 RECORD: 10-6 (1st in AFC North, lost in wild-card playoffs)
OVERVIEW: Baltimore comes to Hard Rock Stadium for the season opener after producing a fourth consecutive undefeated preseason. More importantly, the Ravens won six of their final seven regular season games in 2018 to win the AFC North Division before losing against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card playoff round. The late-season surge came after 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. The only quarterback in college football history to rush for at least 1,500 yards and pass for 3,500 yards in the same season (he did it twice), Jackson brought a whole new dimension to the Baltimore offense. Stopping Jackson is a difficult enough task in itself, but the Ravens added to their running game in the offseason when they signed another former Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, as an unrestricted free agent. Ingram came over from the New Orleans Saints, for whom he averaged more than 900 rushing yards and just under nine rushing touchdowns over the past five seasons. Jackson and Ingram will be operating behind what should be one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. That group is led by perennial Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the sixth overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft. Long the staple of the franchise, the Baltimore defense underwent some significant changes in the offseason with the departure of longtime pass rusher Terrell Suggs after 16 seasons and 132.5 sacks. Also gone are six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley. The most significant addition on defense was that of former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas III, who joins a solid secondary that includes fellow safety Tony Jefferson and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and 2017 first-round pick Marlon Humphrey, the son of former Dolphins running back Bobby Humphrey. John Harbaugh is back for his 12th season as Ravens head coach, who guided the team to playoff appearances in seven of his first 11 seasons.
KEY NEW FACES: WR Marquise Brown (draft-1st round), OLB Jaylon Ferguson (draft-3rd), WR Miles Boykin (draft-3rd), S Earl Thomas III (Seattle), RB Mark Ingram II (New Orleans), CB Justin Bethel (Atlanta), OLB Pernell McPhee (Washington)
KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Joe Flacco, RB Alex Collins, WR John Brown, WR Michael Crabtree, LB C.J. Mosley, FS Eric Weddle, LB Za’Darius Smith, DB Tavon Young (IR), LB Terrell Suggs, DL Brent Urban
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Johnson Bademosi (hip)
|DE Charles Harris (wrist)
|LB Trent Harris (foot)
|G Danny Isidora (hamstring)
|S Bobby McCain (shoulder)
|WR Albert Wilson (hip/calf)
|Baltimore Ravens
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|WR Marquise Brown (foot)
|CB Brandon Carr (hip)
|CB Cyrus Jones (finger)
|FB/DL Patrick Ricard (foot)