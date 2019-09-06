Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Ravens

The first meeting between the teams following the Ravens’ arrival in the NFL in 1996 came at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium, and second-year running back Karim Abdul-Jabbar was the star for the Dolphins as he rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-13 Miami victory. Abdul-Jabbar scored on touchdown runs of 5, 5 and 6 yards as the Dolphins built a 21-3 halftime lead. Baltimore QB Vinny Testaverde passed for 331 yards on this day, but 156 of those came in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins leading 24-6.