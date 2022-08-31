PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Announce Jenkins Memorial Funds

Aug 31, 2022 at 05:02 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced the creation of two funds in memory of Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, through the Miami Dolphins Foundation: the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

The Jenkins Children's Fund will be fully committed to supporting Jenkins' three children. The Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.

Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen Ross has provided a catalyst contribution of $2 million, with $1 million dedicated to fully covering the Jenkins' three children's educational needs and $1 million committed to continuing his legacy of impact on people and the South Florida community.

The Jenkins family and Miami Dolphins will hold a public Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the Miami Dolphins Foundation and earmarked for a specific fund. For more information about the Celebration of Life, to donate and to learn more about Jenkins' profound legacy, please visit www.miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Hosts the Football UnitesTM Captains Program presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Pepsi Stronger Together hosted 50 South Florida high-school students to participate in a two-day immersive experience as part of the Football UNITES™ Captains Program on August 20 and 21.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Grover, Leader In Tech-Gadget Rentals, Partners with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Grover, the global leader for on-demand consumer electronics rentals, officially announces a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Headquartered in Miami and Berlin, Grover provides access to premium consumer tech products at an affordable price and on a flexible schedule.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with HistoryMiami Museum and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosted its fourth series of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal with Expanded Lineup

The Miami Dolphins and CBS4 announced a multiyear renewal of their media partnership as the official home of the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2022 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Foundation on Training Facility Tour, Announce Fins Weekend for 2023

Members of the Miami Dolphins joined executives and doctors from Baptist Health for a tour and private dinner of the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

news

PRESS RELEASE: CHEQ named as Official In-Stadium Mobile Ordering and Delivery Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium

CHEQ Inc., the world's first social payments platform continues their growth in professional sports as they are named the official in-stadium mobile ordering and delivery partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertising