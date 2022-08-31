PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Announce Jenkins Memorial Funds

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced the creation of two funds in memory of Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, through the Miami Dolphins Foundation: the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

The Jenkins Children's Fund will be fully committed to supporting Jenkins' three children. The Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.

Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen Ross has provided a catalyst contribution of $2 million, with $1 million dedicated to fully covering the Jenkins' three children's educational needs and $1 million committed to continuing his legacy of impact on people and the South Florida community.