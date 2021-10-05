PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Celebrate Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins celebrated Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health to recognize and unite members of the team throughout the years as part of the strong tradition of the organization from October 2-4, 2021. An annual tradition with longstanding support from Baptist Health, Alumni Weekend is the Dolphins largest celebration of former coaches and players.

"Dolphins Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health is about celebrating the history, tradition and camaraderie of the Miami Dolphins organization and those who have dedicated their time on the field," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. "Through the wonderful support and partnership of Baptist Health, we hosted yet another successful event that honored the legacy of Coach Shula and our alumni. This was an amazing opportunity that brought people together and allowed us to share memories and make new ones."

"Baptist Health is proud to be the presenting partner of Alumni Weekend," Baptist Health's Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Doctors Hospital CEO Javier Hernandez-Lichtl said. "In addition to providing exclusive world-class medical care to the Dolphins players and staff, Baptist Health takes pride in participating in events like Alumni Weekend, which further enhances our great partnership and allows us to engage with the community and the Dolphins rich history alike, celebrating many aspects of life and sport together."