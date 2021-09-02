PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture to Surprise 48 South Florida Kids with Beds at Delivering Hope Event

Sep 02, 2021 at 10:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with CITY Furniture surprised 48 South Florida children with the gift of a comfortable sleep for years to come as part of the Delivering Hope event at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 27.

In its fourth year, the children and their families were invited to Hard Rock Stadium to enjoy a fun filled movie night. Prior to the film's screening, they were surprised in a prerecorded video by Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle and City Furniture President Andrew Koenig with brand-new beds that would be delivered to their homes. At the conclusion of the event, the children each received a goodie bag complete with a Dolphins comforter, sheets, pillows and more.

"At CITY, we love our community, and Delivering Hope is one of our absolute favorite events," CITY Furniture President Andrew Koenig said. "Great sleep is everything and having your very own bed is a big deal for your health! We're so excited to be able to give back to local kids in a way that really makes a difference."

082721-DeliveringHope-MH407
Mary Holt/2021

In a continued effort to support and impact local underserved youth, the Miami Dolphins through its Football UNITES™ program worked with community partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Dade, Breakthrough Miami, Generational Cure and Special Olympics of Florida to select recipients based on need.

"We are excited partner with CITY Furniture to bring back this great event that provides memorable experiences and much needed beds for our youth," Miami Dolphins Senior Director, Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "Our Football UNITES™ program is committed to empowering the South Florida community. We understand the importance of a comfortable rest as a supplement to learning and development in children and hope these initiatives will support this as they enter into the new school year."

Miami Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner, Stephen Ross, along with Dolphins players created Football UNITES™ as a way to create positive social change throughout the community. The organization believes it is important to be inclusive and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida and will continue to unite groups of individuals from different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faiths around the power of football.

082721-DeliveringHope-MH828
Mary Holt/2021

About CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture operates 20 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as 14 Ashley HomeStore showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For information, please visit www.cityfurniture.com.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Are Awarded DB Campbell and Waive CB Jamal Perry

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Roster Moves - August 31

The Miami Dolphins today placed one player on injured reserve, released six players, and waived twenty-one players.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimore in exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Inks First Sports Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement with Miami Dolphins

National Mortgage Lender Expands Its National Footprint Through Distinguished Branding at all Hard Rock Stadium Events.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release Two, Waive One, and Place One on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waived/injured wide receiver Robert Foster and placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place LB Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Eguavoen, Waive CB Bonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived cornerback Terrell Bonds.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Roberts and WR Williams, Sign LB Harvey Clemons

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place One on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Announce Trade, Waive 5, Place 1 on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired T Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.
Advertising