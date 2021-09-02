PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture to Surprise 48 South Florida Kids with Beds at Delivering Hope Event

In a continued effort to support and impact local underserved youth, the Miami Dolphins through its Football UNITES™ program worked with community partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Dade, Breakthrough Miami, Generational Cure and Special Olympics of Florida to select recipients based on need.

"We are excited partner with CITY Furniture to bring back this great event that provides memorable experiences and much needed beds for our youth," Miami Dolphins Senior Director, Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "Our Football UNITES™ program is committed to empowering the South Florida community. We understand the importance of a comfortable rest as a supplement to learning and development in children and hope these initiatives will support this as they enter into the new school year."