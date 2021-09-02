PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture to Surprise 48 South Florida Kids with Beds at Delivering Hope Event

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with CITY Furniture surprised 48 South Florida children with the gift of a comfortable sleep for years to come as part of the Delivering Hope event at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 27.
In its fourth year, the children and their families were invited to Hard Rock Stadium to enjoy a fun filled movie night. Prior to the film's screening, they were surprised in a prerecorded video by Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle and City Furniture President Andrew Koenig with brand-new beds that would be delivered to their homes. At the conclusion of the event, the children each received a goodie bag complete with a Dolphins comforter, sheets, pillows and more.
"At CITY, we love our community, and Delivering Hope is one of our absolute favorite events," CITY Furniture President Andrew Koenig said. "Great sleep is everything and having your very own bed is a big deal for your health! We're so excited to be able to give back to local kids in a way that really makes a difference."
In a continued effort to support and impact local underserved youth, the Miami Dolphins through its Football UNITES™ program worked with community partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Dade, Breakthrough Miami, Generational Cure and Special Olympics of Florida to select recipients based on need.
"We are excited partner with CITY Furniture to bring back this great event that provides memorable experiences and much needed beds for our youth," Miami Dolphins Senior Director, Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "Our Football UNITES™ program is committed to empowering the South Florida community. We understand the importance of a comfortable rest as a supplement to learning and development in children and hope these initiatives will support this as they enter into the new school year."
Miami Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner, Stephen Ross, along with Dolphins players created Football UNITES™ as a way to create positive social change throughout the community. The organization believes it is important to be inclusive and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida and will continue to unite groups of individuals from different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faiths around the power of football.
About CITY Furniture
CITY Furniture operates 20 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as 14 Ashley HomeStore showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For information, please visit www.cityfurniture.com.