Rookies Participate In First #DolphinsHuddlefor100 With FOOTBALL UNITES™ At Feeding South Florida

“With FOOTBALL UNITES™ and Feeding South Florida, we are inspecting food that we can give back out into the community and do just that -- feed South Florida,” Miami Dolphins Rookie Christian Wilkins said. “I’m excited to get into the community, my new community, my new home and start to give back. Giving back is something I am very passionate about and serving others is right there in the forefront of my heart. That’s what I feel like my purpose is here on earth, especially with our platform and the influence we have as athletes, it’s important to give back. It’s great to be here with my teammates, this is another time to do something together, a little bit of team building and get to know each other outside of football.”