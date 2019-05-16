Rookies Participate In First #DolphinsHuddlefor100 With FOOTBALL UNITES™ At Feeding South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK – The Miami Dolphins rookie class participated in their first #DolphinsHuddlefor100 with FOOTBALL UNITES™ community partners and the youth of 5000 Role Models of Excellence, Anti-Defamation League, City of Miami Explorers, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, North Miami Beach PAL and the Urban League of Broward County, along with Special Teams volunteers and Dolphins’ staff at Feeding South Florida on Wednesday, May 15. In collaboration with Feeding South Florida, the participants worked to inspect, sort and pack food for those in need in the South Florida community.
“With FOOTBALL UNITES™ and Feeding South Florida, we are inspecting food that we can give back out into the community and do just that -- feed South Florida,” Miami Dolphins Rookie Christian Wilkins said. “I’m excited to get into the community, my new community, my new home and start to give back. Giving back is something I am very passionate about and serving others is right there in the forefront of my heart. That’s what I feel like my purpose is here on earth, especially with our platform and the influence we have as athletes, it’s important to give back. It’s great to be here with my teammates, this is another time to do something together, a little bit of team building and get to know each other outside of football.”
“I’m most excited to meet the people in the community and help people that need the help. It’s also about meeting the people that took the time to come out and do the work. Those are the people that you want to spend quality time with, learn from them, talk to them and build relationships,” added Miami Dolphins rookie Michael Deiter.
This marks the first community service event the 2019 Miami Dolphins rookies have been involved in during their tenure on the team. The entire rookie class participated in the event.
“The Miami Dolphins organization is committed to making South Florida a more inclusive community through efforts that emphasize diversity, unity and inclusivity,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “What better way to introduce our newest members of the Dolphins’ rookie class to South Florida then to immerse them in community projects that serve the community they now live in.”
“We’re grateful the Miami Dolphins continue their commitment to Feeding South Florida and ending hunger in our community. It’s exciting to introduce a new group of talented young players to the issue and more importantly, how they can be part of the solution,” Executive Vice President of Feeding South Florida Sari M. Vatske added.
This event is the second of an ongoing series of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins “Teamwork at Work” initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.
“I think it’s just amazing how the Miami Dolphins through the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program bring and unite different organizations together. To see the difference in what our children have experienced with giving back to the community has just been phenomenal,” Executive Director of North Miami Beach Police Athletic League Lynda Roberts said. “All these kids talked about on their way over here was who they are going to see, the new players that are here, what they are going to be doing, what conversations they are going to have with them and working with them along side by side while doing something for the community.”
For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.