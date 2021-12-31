Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate WR Wilson and G Kindley off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 31, 2021 at 02:48 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kindley has played in 27 career games with 15 starts for the Dolphins over two seasons (2020-21). He has appeared in 14 games this season with two starts at left guard. Kindley originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (111th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wilson has played in 13 games with five starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 25 receptions for 213 yards (8.5 avg.). He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2018. During his career, Wilson has played in 88 contests with 38 starts, totaling 218 receptions for 2,499 yards (11.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 12, 2014 and played his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) there.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate 5 Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place 1 on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed center Spencer Pulley on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place 4 on Reserve/COVID-19 List, 1 on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List, 2 on Practice Squad/Injured List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad/injured list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate T Johnson, T Pankey, and RB Scarlett as COVID-19 Replacements

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Roderick Johnson, tackle Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlett to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for tonight's game.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place G Kindley and WR Wilson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate WR Lewis and C Tom, Activate RB Doaks and Restore to Practice Squad, Sign C Pulley to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Monday's game. The team also activated running back Gerrid Doaks off the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored him to the practice squad and signed center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place TE Carter, OL Mancz, and LB Riley on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tight end Cethan Carter, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

PRESS RELEASE: CB Xavien Howard Selected to Pro Bowl

The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start for the AFC team in the 2021 Pro Bowl.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 22

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed guard Robert Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 20

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Duke Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. The team activated running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived safety Will Parks.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with Verizon and AiFi to Launch Autonomous Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop Powered by 5G

The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with Verizon and AiFi, launched the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, an autonomous retail experience powered by Verizon's 5G self-checkout activation to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 19. The first of its kind at an NFL stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop offers guests of the venue with grab & go checkout options to purchase snacks, beverages and merchandise in a fully autonomous and frictionless setting. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate S Holland and OL Mancz, Elevate WR Lewis

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Jevon Holland off the reserve/COVID-19 list and offensive lineman Greg Mancz off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Advertising