Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Gaskin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gaskin has played in 13 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins in 2021, totaling a career-high 154 carries for 526 yards (3.4 avg.) and three touchdowns in addition to 45 receptions for 217 yards (4.8 avg.) and four touchdowns. During his three years with the Dolphins (2019-21), Gaskin has played in 30 games with 17 starts and totaled 1,243 rushing yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Myles Gaskin 2021 Headshot

Myles Gaskin

#37 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Washington

