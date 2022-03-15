Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign DE Ogbah

Ogbah joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's appeared in all 33 games with 23 starts in his two seasons (2020-21) with Miami, totaling 83 tackles (51 solo), 18.0 sacks, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Ogbah posted 12 passes defensed, the most by any NFL defensive lineman since 2016. His 18.0 sacks over the past two seasons are tied for fifth among all NFL defensive linemen during that span and are the most by a Dolphins player in two consecutive seasons since Cameron Wake had 22.0 sacks from 2016-17. His 45 quarterback hits since 2020 are also tied for fifth among NFL defensive linemen. Ogbah originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (32nd overall) by Cleveland out of Oklahoma State in the 2016 NFL Draft.