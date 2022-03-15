Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign DE Ogbah

Mar 15, 2022 at 06:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's appeared in all 33 games with 23 starts in his two seasons (2020-21) with Miami, totaling 83 tackles (51 solo), 18.0 sacks, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Ogbah posted 12 passes defensed, the most by any NFL defensive lineman since 2016. His 18.0 sacks over the past two seasons are tied for fifth among all NFL defensive linemen during that span and are the most by a Dolphins player in two consecutive seasons since Cameron Wake had 22.0 sacks from 2016-17. His 45 quarterback hits since 2020 are also tied for fifth among NFL defensive linemen. Ogbah originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (32nd overall) by Cleveland out of Oklahoma State in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Emmanuel Ogbah 2021 Headshot

Emmanuel Ogbah

#91 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign WR Williams

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed wide receiver Preston Williams.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins place second-round tender on Needham

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Sixth-Annual Dolphins Business Combine

The first-of-its-kind event from a professional sports franchise was created by Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross in 2017. The sessions featured seminars and networking opportunities focused on real estate, entrepreneurship, business leadership, business operations and wealth management.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins tender 2 exclusive rights free agents

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins place franchise tag on Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Record-Breaking Participation at Twelfth Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer Raising Funds in Support of Cancer Research

DCC 12 Contributions Continue to Fulfill $75 Million Commitment Towards Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Chris Streveler 

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Chris Streveler.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DE Daeshon Hall and FB John Lovett 

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce 2022 coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced Head Coach Mike McDaniel's coaching staff for the 2022 season.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins name McDaniel head coach

The Miami Dolphins today announced Mike McDaniel has been named the 14th head coach in franchise history.
Advertising