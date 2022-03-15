Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign WR Williams

Williams has spent three seasons (2019-21) with Miami after joining the team as an undrafted college free agent out of Colorado State on May 9, 2019. He's played in 24 career games with 17 starts, totaling 56 receptions for 787 yards (14.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns. As a rookie in 2019, Williams totaled 32 receptions for 428 yards (13.4 avg.) and three touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 9. At the time of the injury, Williams' 32 receptions were tied for the most by any NFL rookie that season.