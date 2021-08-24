Roster Moves: Dolphins Release Two, Waive One, and Place One on Injured Reserve

Aug 24, 2021 at 04:06 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waived/injured wide receiver Robert Foster and placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

Eluemunor was signed by Miami on June 14, 2021. He's played in 39 NFL games with 11 starts over four seasons with Baltimore (2017-18) and New England (2019-20). Eluemunor played in 12 games with eight starts for the Patriots last year. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ford has appeared in 19 games with one start for the Dolphins from 2018-20. He's totaled 51 receptions for 520 yards (10.2 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. In 2020, Ford played in 10 contests and caught 28 passes for 276 yards (9.9 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Foster joined the Dolphins on March 18, 2021. He has played in 30 NFL games with seven starts in two seasons with Buffalo (2018-19) and one with Washington (2020). Foster has totaled 32 receptions for 642 yards (20.1 avg.) and three touchdowns in his NFL career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo on May 11, 2018.

Bowden joined the Dolphins in a trade from Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2020. As a rookie last year, he played in 10 games with four starts, totaling 28 receptions for 211 yards (7.5 avg.). Bowden originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place LB Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Eguavoen, Waive CB Bonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived cornerback Terrell Bonds.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Roberts and WR Williams, Sign LB Harvey Clemons

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place One on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Announce Trade, Waive 5, Place 1 on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired T Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Pollo Tropical® is Now "The Official Pollo of the Miami Dolphins", Announcing a Partnership That Caters to Their Hometown Fans

Pollo Tropical® and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight end Mike Gesicki off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have waived long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.  
Advertising