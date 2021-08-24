Roster Moves: Dolphins Release Two, Waive One, and Place One on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waived/injured wide receiver Robert Foster and placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

Eluemunor was signed by Miami on June 14, 2021. He's played in 39 NFL games with 11 starts over four seasons with Baltimore (2017-18) and New England (2019-20). Eluemunor played in 12 games with eight starts for the Patriots last year. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ford has appeared in 19 games with one start for the Dolphins from 2018-20. He's totaled 51 receptions for 520 yards (10.2 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. In 2020, Ford played in 10 contests and caught 28 passes for 276 yards (9.9 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Foster joined the Dolphins on March 18, 2021. He has played in 30 NFL games with seven starts in two seasons with Buffalo (2018-19) and one with Washington (2020). Foster has totaled 32 receptions for 642 yards (20.1 avg.) and three touchdowns in his NFL career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo on May 11, 2018.