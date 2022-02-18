Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DE Daeshon Hall and FB John Lovett 

Feb 18, 2022 at 04:17 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett.

Hall has played in 13 NFL games, totaling six career tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks. He played in one game for Carolina in 2017 and 12 games for Philadelphia from 2018-19. He also has three career special teams tackles (two solo). Hall originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by Carolina in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Lovett played eight games for Green Bay in 2020, totaling three carries for six yards (2.0 avg.). He also totaled four special teams tackles (three solo). Lovett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 4, 2019. He primarily played quarterback at Princeton where he was the school's first two-time first-team All-American since 1964.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Daeshon Hall DE 6-5 265 6/14/95 4 Texas A&M ’17 Seattle, Wash. FA, ‘22
John Lovett FB 6-2 234 4/25/96 2 Princeton ’19 Wantagh, N.Y. FA, ‘22

