Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DE Daeshon Hall and FB John Lovett 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett.

Hall has played in 13 NFL games, totaling six career tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks. He played in one game for Carolina in 2017 and 12 games for Philadelphia from 2018-19. He also has three career special teams tackles (two solo). Hall originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by Carolina in the 2017 NFL Draft.