Roster Moves: Dolphins sign FB Ingold

Ingold has played in 41 games with 11 starts for the Raiders after he originally joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Wisconsin on May 3, 2019. He's totaled 41 games played with 11 starts. Offensively, Ingold has 15 career carries for 22 yards (1.5 avg.) and 28 receptions for 239 yards (8.5 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also has seven career special teams tackles (three solo). Ingold was the Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2020.