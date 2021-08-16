Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

Aug 16, 2021 at 04:41 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.

McClain spent part of training camp with Chicago before he was waived on July 28, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago on May 14, 2021. McClain caught 32 passes for 383 yards (12.0 avg.) and six touchdowns as a senior at Troy in 2020. His six receiving touchdowns were tied for the team-high.

Meier joined the Dolphins on July 26, 2021. He started one game for Atlanta in 2019 and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Meier was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Oklahoma, where he played in 54 career games with 12 starts.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Khalil McClain WR 6-4 222 3/19/99 R Troy '21 Fairbrun, Ga. FA, '21

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Pollo Tropical® is Now "The Official Pollo of the Miami Dolphins", Announcing a Partnership That Caters to Their Hometown Fans

Pollo Tropical® and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight end Mike Gesicki off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have waived long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.  
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker off injured reserve with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cannella and TE Jackson, Activate WR Parker, Place WR Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. The team also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Advertising