Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.

McClain spent part of training camp with Chicago before he was waived on July 28, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago on May 14, 2021. McClain caught 32 passes for 383 yards (12.0 avg.) and six touchdowns as a senior at Troy in 2020. His six receiving touchdowns were tied for the team-high.