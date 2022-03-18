 Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Sherfield

Sherfield enters his fifth NFL season having played in 61 career games with five starts. He spent his first three NFL seasons (2018-20) with Arizona and last year (2021) with San Francisco. Sherfield has recorded 37 career receptions for 427 yards (11.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. He's also totaled 22 special teams tackles (17 solo). He played in all three of San Francisco's playoff games in 2021. Sherfield originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent out of Vanderbilt when he signed with Arizona on April 30, 2018.