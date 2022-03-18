 Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Sherfield

Mar 18, 2022 at 02:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.

Sherfield enters his fifth NFL season having played in 61 career games with five starts. He spent his first three NFL seasons (2018-20) with Arizona and last year (2021) with San Francisco. Sherfield has recorded 37 career receptions for 427 yards (11.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. He's also totaled 22 special teams tackles (17 solo). He played in all three of San Francisco's playoff games in 2021. Sherfield originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent out of Vanderbilt when he signed with Arizona on April 30, 2018.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Trent Sherfield WR 6-1 219 2/26/96 5 Vanderbilt ’18 Danville, Ill. UFA, ‘22 (SF)

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign CB Crossen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Keion Crossen as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Chase Edmonds as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign OL Williams

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Connor Williams as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign FB Ingold

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Alec Ingold.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Eguavoen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Riley

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Duke Riley.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign DE Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
Advertising