Roster Moves: Dolphins tender 2 exclusive rights free agents

Mar 08, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell

Ahmed was promoted from Miami's practice squad on Oct. 9, 2020 and has played in 18 games with 4 starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has totaled 129 carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and 3 touchdowns, while adding 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.). Ahmed originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020. 

Campbell was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers on Sept. 1, 2021. He played in 7 games for Miami, totaling 2 solo special teams tackles. During his NFL career, Campbell has played in 10 total games for Miami and the N.Y. Jets. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018.

Salvon Ahmed 2021 Headshot

Salvon Ahmed

#26 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Washington
Campbell_Elijah

Elijah Campbell

#22 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Northern Iowa

