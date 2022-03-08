Roster Moves: Dolphins tender 2 exclusive rights free agents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Ahmed was promoted from Miami's practice squad on Oct. 9, 2020 and has played in 18 games with 4 starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has totaled 129 carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and 3 touchdowns, while adding 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.). Ahmed originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020.