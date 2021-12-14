Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive C Reiter

Reiter played in six games with five starts this season for Miami after he was signed on Oct. 5, 2021. During his career, Reiter has appeared in 65 contests with 38 starts for three different teams – Cleveland (2016-17), Kansas City (2018-20) and Miami (2021). He started at center and won Super Bowl LIV for Kansas City in February 2020. Reiter originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (222nd overall) by Washington in the 2015 NFL Draft.