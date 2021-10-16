Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate QB Tagovailoa, Elevate WR Ford and WR Merritt

Oct 16, 2021 at 08:57 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoaoff injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Fordand wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.

Tagovailoahas played in 12 games with 11 starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has completed 203-of-321 passes (63.2 pct.) for 2,029 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also rushed 40 times for 110 yards (2.8 avg.) and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25. He entered the NFL as a first-round pick (fifth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fordhas played in 20 games with one start in four seasons (2018-21) with Miami. He was also elevated last week and caught one pass for three yards against Tampa Bay. Ford has totaled 52 career receptions for 523 yards (10.1 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Merritthas spent each of the past two seasons (2020-21) on Miami's practice squad. He made his NFL debut on Nov. 8, 2020 at Arizona but did not record any statistics. Merritt originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on April 29, 2020. He earned back-to-back first-team All-Sun Belt honors at Arkansas State in 2018 and 2019.

Tua Tagovailoa 2021 Headshot

Tua Tagovailoa

#1 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Alabama
Ford_Isaiah (1)

Isaiah Ford

#87 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Virginia Tech
Merritt-Headshot

Kirk Merritt

#83 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Arkansas State

