Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate QB Tagovailoa, Elevate WR Ford and WR Merritt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoaoff injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Fordand wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.

Tagovailoahas played in 12 games with 11 starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has completed 203-of-321 passes (63.2 pct.) for 2,029 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also rushed 40 times for 110 yards (2.8 avg.) and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25. He entered the NFL as a first-round pick (fifth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fordhas played in 20 games with one start in four seasons (2018-21) with Miami. He was also elevated last week and caught one pass for three yards against Tampa Bay. Ford has totaled 52 career receptions for 523 yards (10.1 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.