Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins awarded Hodge off waivers

Nov 05, 2021 at 05:13 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati.

Hodge was signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021 before being waived this week. He's played in four NFL games but has not recorded any statistics. Hodge was a two-year starter (2019-20) at Marshall where he totaled 15.5 sacks in 31 career games. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as a redshirt junior in 2020. Hodge tied the school record with 4.5 sacks in a game against Old Dominion in 2019.

Headshot_Ghost

Darius Hodge

#41 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Marshall

