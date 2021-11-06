Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt

Nov 06, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.

Biegel has played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts, 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed in the 2019 season before missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Merritt has spent each of the past two seasons (2020-21) on Miami's practice squad. He made his NFL debut on Nov. 8, 2020 at Arizona but did not record any statistics. Merritt originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on April 29, 2020. He earned back-to-back first-team All-Sun Belt honors at Arkansas State in 2018 and 2019.

Vince Biegel Headshot 2021

Vince Biegel

#47 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 246 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin
Merritt-Headshot

Kirk Merritt

#83 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Arkansas State

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins awarded Hodge off waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place WR Parker on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand

'347 Club' Memberships Available Now and Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Presents $6.3M Contribution in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) presented a record breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, during an on-field halftime celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign QB Dolegala to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Arcade1Up Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine and RB Johnson, Place RB Brown and DB McCourty on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine off Carolina's practice squad and placed running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty on injured reserve. The team also signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Solis Health Plans Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

The three-year Official Partnership will include multiple brand activations, events, and entitlement rights.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel to Practice Squad, Release LB Griffin

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.
Advertising