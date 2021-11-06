Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
Biegel has played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts, 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed in the 2019 season before missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Merritt has spent each of the past two seasons (2020-21) on Miami's practice squad. He made his NFL debut on Nov. 8, 2020 at Arizona but did not record any statistics. Merritt originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on April 29, 2020. He earned back-to-back first-team All-Sun Belt honors at Arkansas State in 2018 and 2019.