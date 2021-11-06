Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt

Biegel has played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts, 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed in the 2019 season before missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.