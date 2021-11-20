Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate RB Johnson

Johnson has appeared in 91 NFL games with 17 starts for Cleveland (2015-18) and Houston (2019-20). He's totaled 459 career carries for 1,931 yards (4.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns and caught 307 passes for 2,829 yards (9.2 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. Johnson also played in two playoff games with one start for Houston in 2019. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by Cleveland in the 2015 NFL Draft. A Miami native, Johnson played at Norland High School and the University of Miami.