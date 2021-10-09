Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

Oct 09, 2021 at 02:49 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive end Jabaal Sheard for Sunday's game.

Davis has played in 17 games with 13 starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has totaled 40 tackles (19 solo) during his career. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 14, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (56th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ford has played in 19 games with one start in three seasons (2018-20) with Miami. He's totaled 51 career receptions for 520 yards (10.2 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. Ford played in 10 games with one start for the Dolphins in 2020, catching 28 passes for 276 yards (9.9 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Sheard has appeared in 144 career games with 106 starts, spending time with Cleveland (2011-14), New England (2015-16), Indianapolis (2017-19), Jacksonville (2020) and the N.Y. Giants (2020). He's totaled 406 tackles (274 solo), 53 sacks, 28 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. Sheard has also played in seven playoff games with two starts and has 1.5 sacks in the postseason. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (37th overall) by Cleveland in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Raekwon Davis 2021 Headshot

Raekwon Davis

#98 DT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • College: Alabama
Ford_Isaiah (1)

Isaiah Ford

#87 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Virginia Tech
Shard_Jabaal

Jabaal Sheard

#97 DE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 268 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

