Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 11

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad.

Perry has played in 30 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and two passes defensed. Perry has spent the entire 2021 season on the Dolphins practice squad and was elevated for three games, making two special teams tackles. He joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.