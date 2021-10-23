Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tomto the active roster for Sunday's game.

Fordhas played in 21 games with one start in four seasons (2018-21) with Miami. He was elevated the past two weeks and caught one pass for three yards against Tampa Bay in Week 5. Ford has totaled 52 career receptions for 523 yards (10.1 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tomjoined the Dolphins on Feb. 3, 2021 and has spent this season on the Dolphins practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 4 contest vs. Indianapolis but did not appear in the game. Tom has played in 12 NFL games with one start, all for New Orleans in 2018 and 2020. He also played in two playoff games for the Saints in 2018. Tom originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 8, 2017.