Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7

Oct 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tomto the active roster for Sunday's game.

Fordhas played in 21 games with one start in four seasons (2018-21) with Miami. He was elevated the past two weeks and caught one pass for three yards against Tampa Bay in Week 5. Ford has totaled 52 career receptions for 523 yards (10.1 avg.) and one carry for 11 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tomjoined the Dolphins on Feb. 3, 2021 and has spent this season on the Dolphins practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 4 contest vs. Indianapolis but did not appear in the game. Tom has played in 12 NFL games with one start, all for New Orleans in 2018 and 2020. He also played in two playoff games for the Saints in 2018. Tom originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 8, 2017.

Sinnettwas promoted to the active roster on Sept. 25, 2021 but did not appear in a game. During the 2021 preseason, he completed 30-of-45 passes (66.7 pct.) for 401 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.7. Sinnett joined the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020.

Ford_Isaiah (1)

Isaiah Ford

#87 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Virginia Tech
Cameron Tom 2021 Headshot

Cameron Tom

#64 C

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Southern Mississippi

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Solis Health Plans Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

The three-year Official Partnership will include multiple brand activations, events, and entitlement rights.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel to Practice Squad, Release LB Griffin

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee Announces Programmatic Support for 2021 Season

The players will continue their support of the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Florida Memorial University. In total, the committee has raised more than $1.1M to support these programs in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate QB Tagovailoa, Elevate WR Ford and WR Merritt

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Sokin signs Miami Dolphins as its first NFL partner

Global Payments Provider looks to grow brand in US with innovative marketing partnership.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Truist Announce Multi-Year Extension

The Miami Dolphins and Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced a multi-year extension of their existing partnership. As the Official Retail Bank of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Truist will work with the team to increase financial literacy services to underserved communities and present Football UNITES CommUNITY tailgates and Huddle for the Holidays.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Transactions

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham the practice squad and released wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis off injured reserve, and elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive end Jabaal Sheard for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Fuller on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Trade WR Grant, Sign C Reiter

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to Chicago in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. The team also signed center Austin Reiter off New Orleans' practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Celebrate Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins celebrated Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health to recognize and unite members of the team throughout the years as part of the strong tradition of the organization from October 2-4, 2021. 
Advertising