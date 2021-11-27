Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place DB Campbell on IR, Elevate CB Davis and S Redwine for Sunday's Game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. The team has also elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.

Campbell was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Sept. 1, 2021. He's played in seven games for Miami this year, totaling two special teams stops. Campbell previously played for the N.Y. Jets (2020), the XFL's D.C. Defenders (2020) and the AAF's Birmingham Iron (2019). Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018.

Davis joined the Dolphins off waivers from Kansas City on July 27, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons on Miami's practice squad but has yet to appear in an NFL game. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on April 30, 2020.