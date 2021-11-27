Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place DB Campbell on IR, Elevate CB Davis and S Redwine for Sunday's Game

Nov 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. The team has also elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.

Campbell was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Sept. 1, 2021. He's played in seven games for Miami this year, totaling two special teams stops. Campbell previously played for the N.Y. Jets (2020), the XFL's D.C. Defenders (2020) and the AAF's Birmingham Iron (2019). Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018.

Davis joined the Dolphins off waivers from Kansas City on July 27, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons on Miami's practice squad but has yet to appear in an NFL game. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on April 30, 2020.

Redwine joined the Dolphins on Oct. 26, 2021 but has yet to appear in a game. He appeared in two contests with the N.Y. Jets earlier this season, totaling three tackles (two solo) and three special teams stops. Redwine spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Cleveland. In his career, he's appeared in 29 games with eight starts, totaling 60 tackles (41 solo), one interception and three passes defensed. Redwine originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Miami native, he played at the University of Miami and Killian High School.

Javaris Davis 2021 Headshot

Javaris Davis

#38 CB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 183 lbs
  • College: Auburn
Redwine_Sheldrick

Sheldrick Redwine

#20 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Miami

