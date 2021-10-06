Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Fuller on Injured Reserve

Oct 06, 2021 at 11:45 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiverWilliam Fuller V on injured reserve.

Fuller joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2021 and has played in two games for the team this year, totaling four receptions for 26 yards (6.5 avg.). He caught a game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds remaining in regulation of the game at Las Vegas in Week 3. Fuller has totaled 213 receptions for 3,136 yards (14.7 avg.) and 24 touchdowns in his career, playing five seasons (2016-20) in Houston. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (21st overall) by the Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

