Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Shaquem Griffin and CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc. The team waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Griffin played in 46 games with one start over the past three seasons (2018-20) with Seattle. He totaled 11 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one pass defensed. He also made 15 special teams stops (seven solo). In Griffin's career, he has appeared in four postseason games. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by Seattle in the 2018 NFL Draft.

LeBlanc has appeared in 52 career games with 16 starts. He spent two seasons with Chicago (2016-17), part of one with Detroit (2018) and three with Philadelphia (2018-20). LeBlanc has totaled 114 career tackles (100 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He's also appeared in three playoff games with two starts. LeBlanc is a native of Belle Glade, Florida and played collegiately at Florida Atlantic before he signed with New England as an undrafted college free agent on May 6, 2016.

Coe spent the entire 2020 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2020. Coe was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and one-year starter at Auburn, where he played in 36 career games with 12 starts.