Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Shaquem Griffin and CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

Jul 23, 2021 at 03:12 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc. The team waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Griffin played in 46 games with one start over the past three seasons (2018-20) with Seattle. He totaled 11 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one pass defensed. He also made 15 special teams stops (seven solo). In Griffin's career, he has appeared in four postseason games. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by Seattle in the 2018 NFL Draft.

LeBlanc has appeared in 52 career games with 16 starts. He spent two seasons with Chicago (2016-17), part of one with Detroit (2018) and three with Philadelphia (2018-20). LeBlanc has totaled 114 career tackles (100 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He's also appeared in three playoff games with two starts. LeBlanc is a native of Belle Glade, Florida and played collegiately at Florida Atlantic before he signed with New England as an undrafted college free agent on May 6, 2016. 

Coe spent the entire 2020 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2020. Coe was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and one-year starter at Auburn, where he played in 36 career games with 12 starts.

Sunahara joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 16, 2020 and spent the rest of the season with the team. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on Aug. 1, 2020. Sunahara was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at West Virginia, where he played in 25 career games.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Shaquem Griffin LB 6-0 227 7/20/95 4 Central Florida '18 St. Petersburg, Fla. FA, '21
Cre'Von LeBlanc CB 5-10 190 7/25/94 6 Florida Atlantic '16 Belle Glade, Fla. FA, '21

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Local Miami High School Chosen to Receive Athletic Training Donation from Medco in Partnership With Cramer and PFATS

The Miami Dolphins select Miami Norland Senior High School for the 2021 High School Initiative donation from Medco Sports Medicine.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Unveil State-of-the-Art Baptist Health Training Complex

The best-in-class venue was meticulously planned to create a contemporary, welcoming training environment for coaches, players, and staff.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Isaiah Ford, Waive S Brian Cole and C Tyler Gauthier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier
news

Miami Dolphins and FARE Team Up to Open First Sports Venue with Allergy-Friendly Concession Kitchen

Partnership Will Help Over 500,000 People Each Year Access Allergy-Friendly Options and Raise Awareness
news

RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team

Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He'll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter. 
news

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Record Breaking $6.3 Million Raised for DCC XI

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Record Breaking $6.3 Million Raised for DCC XI, Bringing 11-Year Total to $45.5M Raised in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and waived tackle Timon Parris.
news

Miami Dolphins sign LB Jerome Baker to contract extension

The Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Jerome Baker to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign LB Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker and 2021 first round pick Jaelan Phillips.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris
Advertising