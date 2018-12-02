Ryan Tannehill, Xavien Howard Lead Dolphins To 21-17 Win Over Buffalo Bills

This time, it was the Dolphins’ turn to come back in the fourth quarter and they pulled out a victory after a major scare.

Ryan Tannehill’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 13-yard strike to Kenny Stills, with 8:42 left gave the Dolphins a 21-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Tannehill earlier threw touchdown passes to wide receiver DeVante Parker, as he produced his second three-touchdown game of the season—he also did it against Oakland in Week 3.