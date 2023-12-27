Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Dallas.

It's Sanders' fifth career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. He's just the third player in Dolphins history to win five AFC player of the week awards since they began in 1984. Only quarterback Dan Marino (18 times) and defensive end Jason Taylor (seven times) have more.

Sanders made all six of his kicks in Sunday's win – five field goals and one extra point. He booted a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Miami the 22-20 victory and clinch a playoff berth. It's the second straight season he's made a field goal in the final minute of a game to clinch a postseason appearance for Miami.

Sanders made kicks from 57, 52 and 54 yards. He is the first kicker in team history to make three 50-plus yard field goals in the same game. The 57-yard kick was the longest of Sanders' career and the fifth-longest in Dolphins history. He's one of four NFL kickers to make three 50-plus yard kicks in a game this season and one of just two to do so outdoors.

This is the sixth Player of the Week award for the Dolphins this season after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 at the L.A. Chargers, running back De'Von Achane was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 vs. Denver, running back Raheem Mostert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 6 vs. Carolina, cornerback Jalen Ramsey earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 11 vs. Las Vegas and linebacker Bradley Chubb was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 15 vs. the N.Y. Jets.

The last time the Dolphins won at least six Player of the Week awards in the same season was 1999, when they had five different players win the award nine times – cornerback Sam Madison three times, quarterback Dan Marino twice, kicker Olindo Mare twice, punt returner Nate Jacquet once and defensive end Trace Armstrong once in the Wild Card round.