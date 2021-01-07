Signed Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Futures Contract

Jan 07, 2021 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Kirk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract.

DSC_2044 Kirk Merritt

Merritt made his NFL debut on Nov. 8, 2020 at Arizona but did not record any statistics. He spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Merritt earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a junior (2018) and senior (2019) at Arkansas State and led the conference in receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,005) in 2018.

