Signed Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Futures Contract

Merritt made his NFL debut on Nov. 8, 2020 at Arizona but did not record any statistics. He spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Merritt earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a junior (2018) and senior (2019) at Arkansas State and led the conference in receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,005) in 2018.