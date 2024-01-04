Six Dolphins Named to AFC Pro Bowl Games Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that six Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fullback Alec Ingold, running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill, Ingold, Mostert and Tagovailoa were named starters.

An additional 12 Dolphins were named alternates this year: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (first), interior lineman Christian Wilkins (second), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (third), safety Jevon Holland (third), long snapper Blake Ferguson (third), tackle Austin Jackson (fourth), tight end Durham Smythe (fourth), cornerback Xavien Howard (fourth), return specialist Braxton Berrios (fourth), guard Robert Hunt (fifth), center Connor Williams (fifth) and interior lineman Zach Sieler (fifth).

Ingold, Mostert and Tagovailoa are all first-time Pro Bowl selections. Hill was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl while Ramsey will make his seventh straight Pro Bowl appearance. It is Armstead's fifth overall selection and second in a row.

The last time the Dolphins had at least six players initially picked for the Pro Bowl was following the 2002 season. Miami had six initial selections that year – defensive tackle Tim Bowens, safety Brock Marion, cornerback Patrick Surtain, defensive end Jason Taylor, linebacker Zach Thomas and running back Ricky Williams.

Miami has not had five offensive players initially selected to participate since following the 1984 season, when wide receiver Mark Clayton, wide receiver Mark Duper, quarterback Dan Marino, guard Ed Newman and center Dwight Stephenson were all selected. The Dolphins did have five offensive players selected following the 1993 season, but one was an alternate that was later added to the AFC team.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be the first to feature four starters for the Dolphins since 2003, when defensive end Adewale Ogunleye, Marion, Surtain and Thomas were all starters for the AFC team. It is the first time the Dolphins have had four offensive starters since 1984, when Duper, Marino, Newman and Stephenson all started for the AFC team.

Armstead's selection was the fifth of his career. He was also chosen following the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 seasons. Armstead has started nine games at left tackle for Miami and has helped the Dolphins lead the NFL in total offense (409.2 yards per game) and scoring offense (30.1 points per game) entering Week 18. Miami has not led the league in total offense since 1994 and scoring offense since 1986. As Miami's left tackle, Armstead anchors an offensive line that leads the NFL in fewest quarterback hits allowed (56) and is tied for fourth in fewest sacks allowed (30.0) this season, despite starting 11 different offensive line combinations, second-most in the league.

Hill has now been selected to the Pro Bowl in all eight of his NFL seasons and is the first player who primarily plays wide receiver to begin his career with eight straight nods (two were as a return specialist). The only other active NFL player with a streak to begin his career that long is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was selected to his 10th straight Pro Bowl tonight. Hill leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards this season and has already broken his own single-season franchise record he set last year (1,710) with one game remaining. He could become the first player in Dolphins history to lead the league in receiving yards. Hill's 112 receptions this season are seven shy of the team record of 119 he set last year and his 12 receiving touchdowns rank second in the NFL in 2023.

Ingold is a first-time Pro Bowl selection in his fifth NFL season. Ingold began his career in Oakland as an undrafted rookie in 2019 before signing with Miami in 2022. He has played in all 16 games with 13 starts for Miami this year, totaling 13 receptions for a career-high 119 yards (9.2 avg.). Ingold plays a key role in a Dolphins offense that leads the NFL in total offense (409.2) and scoring offense (30.1). Miami hasn't led the league in total offense since 1994 and scoring offense since 1986. He's also served as a lead blocker for a Miami rushing attack that leads the league in yards per carry (5.0) and ranks fifth in rushing yards per game (137.5). The Dolphins' 26 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in team history with one game still to play.

Mostert is heading to his first Pro Bowl in his ninth NFL season. He joins Fred Taylor (2007) as the only players in NFL history to be selected as running backs to their first Pro Bowl at 31+ years of age. With 1,012 rushing yards entering Week 18, he's Miami's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi in 2016 (1,272). He is also the first Dolphins running back selected to the Pro Bowl since Ajayi in 2016. Mostert has shattered the team's single-season rushing (18) and total touchdown (21) records and is looking to become the first Dolphins player since Mercury Morris in 1972 (12) to finish the season as the solo league leader in rushing touchdowns.

Ramsey's selection marks his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl, a streak that began back in 2017. It's tied for the fifth-longest Pro Bowl selection streak by an NFL defensive back since 1970. He has started nine games in his first season in Miami and has three interceptions and five passes defensed. Ramsey made an immediate impact after suffering an injury in training camp and returning to the active roster in Week 8, intercepting three passes in his first two games of the season and earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Week 11 win vs. Las Vegas. Since then, Miami ranks fourth in the league in total defense (280.1). Ramsey was traded to Miami from the L.A. Rams on March 15, 2023.

Tagovailoa is the first Dolphins quarterback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Dan Marino in 1995 and is just the third quarterback in team history to earn a Pro Bowl nod, joining Hall of Famers Marino (1983-87, 1991-92, 1994-95) and Bob Griese (1970-71, 1973-74, 1977-78). He currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,451 this season and could become the first Dolphins player to lead the league in passing yards since Dan Marino in 1992 (4,116). His 69.6 completion percentage also leads the league and is the best in a season in franchise history. Tagovailoa's 103.0 passer rating this season is third-best in team history and ranks fourth in the league in 2023. With 22 completions in the season finale, he will break the team's single-season completions record set by Ryan Tannehill in 2014 (392).

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches voted on Friday, Dec. 29.

For the first time in three years, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league's best players at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.