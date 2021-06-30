The Baptist Health Training Complex will open in Summer 2021, highlighted by Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.
The Baptist Health Training Complex is 217,200 square feet (125,000-square-foot training facility and 92,200-square-foot feet indoor field) and features the following:
- Innovation hub for new technology
- Virtual reality and a walkthrough space
- State-of-the-art hydrotherapy area
- Fuel bar
- Dedicated recovery area, including cryotherapy and isolation tanks
- Athletic training room with expansive rehabilitation space
- Meeting rooms with direct access to the fields
- Two-story weight room with a cardio deck and slide
- Locker rooms
- Equipment space
- Dining hall
- Auditorium
- Outdoor practice area with two full natural grass fields
- Full indoor practice facility
- Lobby with a grand staircase
- Office area
- Press area
- Fan amenities
- Broadcast area
"Buildings don't win championships, but cultures and environments do to some degree and coaches and players certainly do. If we can support the coaching staff and players with a better environment to work in, more efficient environment to work in, more resources around them, it can only be a good thing. At the end of the day, players and coaches win championship, not buildings, but we certainly want to provide the best in class environment we can." - Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President, and CEO Tom Garfinkel