The Baptist Health Training Complex will open in Summer 2021, highlighted by Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.

"Buildings don't win championships, but cultures and environments do to some degree and coaches and players certainly do. If we can support the coaching staff and players with a better environment to work in, more efficient environment to work in, more resources around them, it can only be a good thing. At the end of the day, players and coaches win championship, not buildings, but we certainly want to provide the best in class environment we can." - Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President, and CEO Tom Garfinkel