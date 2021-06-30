Baptist Health Training Complex

Jun 30, 2021 at 03:44 PM

The Baptist Health Training Complex will open in Summer 2021, highlighted by Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.

The Baptist Health Training Complex is 217,200 square feet (125,000-square-foot training facility and 92,200-square-foot feet indoor field) and features the following:

  • Innovation hub for new technology
  • Virtual reality and a walkthrough space
  • State-of-the-art hydrotherapy area
  • Fuel bar
  • Dedicated recovery area, including cryotherapy and isolation tanks
  • Athletic training room with expansive rehabilitation space
  • Meeting rooms with direct access to the fields
  • Two-story weight room with a cardio deck and slide
  • Locker rooms
  • Equipment space
  • Dining hall
  • Auditorium
  • Outdoor practice area with two full natural grass fields
  • Full indoor practice facility
  • Lobby with a grand staircase
  • Office area
  • Press area
  • Fan amenities
  • Broadcast area

"Buildings don't win championships, but cultures and environments do to some degree and coaches and players certainly do. If we can support the coaching staff and players with a better environment to work in, more efficient environment to work in, more resources around them, it can only be a good thing. At the end of the day, players and coaches win championship, not buildings, but we certainly want to provide the best in class environment we can." - Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President, and CEO Tom Garfinkel

Related Content

news

Training Camp Member Information

Training camp frequently asked questions for members
news

2021 On-Sale Event

December 10th is the only day to take advantage of the best available seating inventory, locked-in membership rates, gain access to the playoff lottery and the opportunity to win autographed items.
news

Download GameTime Details

news

Dolphins Schedule Update

The Dolphins will host the Jets at home in Week 6, host the Chargers in Week 10 and travel to Denver in Week 11.
news

LifeWTR Lounge

news

Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 FAQs

Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 frequently asked questions.
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation 50/50 Raffle - 2021 Season Schedule

2021 50/50 Raffle
news

Dan Marino Career Stats

Dan Marino's career statistics.
news

Nat Moore Guidelines

The Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships to graduating seniors from high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties.
news

Project Change Scholarship Guidelines

Project Change Scholarship Guidelines
news

Training Camp FAQs

Training camp frequently asked questions.
Advertising