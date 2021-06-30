Training Camp Member Information

Welcome to 2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health! We are excited to welcome our season ticket members and fans to our brand new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL.

Dolphins Season Ticket Members will have first access to claim tickets, with an exclusive early access day on July 6, 2021, before tickets are made available to the public on July 7, 2021. Please note that ticket availability may be limited and is subject to change, and all guests ages 2+ must have a digital ticket in order to enter Training Camp.

Member Day at Training Camp will be held on August 8, 2021, and will be limited to Dolphins season ticket members.

To claim tickets, click here.

Please note: