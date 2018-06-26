Training Camp FAQs

Are all practices open to the public?

Not all practices will be open to the public. Please visit dolphins.com/trainingcamp for public practice dates and times (subject to change) or follow the Dolphins' official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins for updates.

Do I need a ticket to attend training camp?

Training camp space is limited and is on a first come first, serve basis. Please sign up to attend practices here.

How do I get to Training Camp?

Practices will take place at the new Baptist Health Training Complex located in Miami Gardens, Florida. The address is 20000 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056. There will be signage designating areas in which to park and enter training camp.

Where do I park at Training Camp?

All parking is free in the designated parking lot on property. Enter off of 199th St and staff will direct guests to Gate 6 for parking.

Do I have to pay for parking?

There is no payment required for parking.

What if it rains?

In the case of inclement weather, the practice will be moved inside and no longer open to the public. Be sure to follow the official Dolphins' Twitter account @MiamiDolphins to get the latest updates on training camp, including time changes or weather cancellations.

Where do general admission fans sit to watch training camp?

Though your ticket may have a seat number, seating at training camp is general admission. Shaded bleachers, including ADA seating, are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is also a grass berm offering additional seating.

Is Miami Dolphins Training Camp ADA accessible?

Admission to the Miami Dolphins training camp will be ADA accessible. Designated ADA golf carts will assist in bringing ADA guests to the gates. Please note that like general seating, ADA admission is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

What items can I bring to training camp?

We encourage you to bring sunscreen, sunglasses and wear proper attire for hot South Florida days. Shirts and shoes are required. Please refrain from wearing any type of distracting or inappropriate apparel. Seat cushions or bleacher seats are permitted into training camp for your comfort. Autographs will not be available at this year's camp, so we do not recommend bringing any items to be autographed.

What items are not allowed?

Alcohol

Food and/or Drink of any kind (There will be concessions for sale at each practice)

Noise makers, laser pointers, and any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

Bags not compliant with the NFL Bag Policy

Umbrellas, poles or brooms

Pets (only service animals are allowed)

Any electronic device that isn't a camera, cell phone or iPod/MP3

Drones

Weapons (Firearms, knives, pocket knives, etc.)

Any other item deemed unsafe or unnecessary by a Dolphins Training Camp staff member

More than one item per person for autograph purposes

Strollers

Cameras with lenses exceeding 8"

Are backpacks and bags allowed at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp?

No, these are not allowed. During all open practices, we follow the NFL's Game Day Bag Policy which reads: One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and does not exceed 12" by 6" and 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse, providing ample storage capacity.

May I bring a camera to Training Camp?

You are allowed to bring cameras that feature lenses under 8" and have no flash. The use of any audio or video recording devices is STRICTLY prohibited and such action will result in being asked to leave Training Camp. The transmission of data during practice is also STRICTLY prohibited, which include but is not limited to blogging, tweeting and/or texting. The use of drones is also strictly prohibited during Training Camp.

May I bring a stroller to Training Camp?

No, strollers are not allowed into training camp, as space and access is limited for these items.

Can I bring my own chair to Training Camp?

Yes, you may bring your own lawn chair. Lawn chair seating is only allowed on the grass berm and may not block the walkway.

Will there be a place to purchase Miami Dolphins merchandise?

Yes, there is a pro shop located in the activation zone at Training Camp, in front of the entry gates. It will be open during all public practices from 9:45 AM-12:30 PM. You can contact them by calling 954-452-7099. Only credit cards are accepted, no cash.

Is there going to be a Garage Sale?

Yes! The Miami Dolphins Foundation's biggest Garage Sale of the year will take place on Saturday, July 31st. Fans will be limited to a maximum of 30 jerseys and a maximum of 15 of any other item. Garage Sale dates are subject to change, due to limited inventory.

Is there an ATM on-site?

There is no ATM. We are a cashless environment.

Will food and beverages be available?

Yes, there is a concession area located just inside the entrance. They will be open each day of public practice.

What is the smoking policy?

For the comfort and health of all fans, the Baptist Health Training Complex is a smoke free facility.

What is the Inclement Weather Policy?

In the event of Inclement Weather, it may be necessary for the team to move practice inside the indoor practice facility. Unfortunately due to safety reasons, practice would then be closed to the public at that point. We kindly would ask everyone leave safely and accordingly. Public practices moved inside due to weather will not be rescheduled.

How does the autograph process work during Training Camp?

Due to safety protocols, we will not have any autographs at Training Camp this year.

Do you have an updated roster so I know who all the players are when watching Training Camp?

Current rosters are accessible via the Miami Dolphins App and on our website - click here.

Where are first-aid services located?

Please inform the nearest uniformed staff of any situation and they will contact the First Aid attendants on-site to assist you.

Where do I go if I have questions?

Please direct all questions to your nearest uniformed staff member.

Where is the lost and found area?

If an item is lost, please visit the Guest Experience kiosk located near the entrance. To submit a lost item form following your visit, please click here.

Are tours of the training facility available during training camp?