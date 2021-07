Training Camp Health and Safety

COVID-19 Update and Information

HEALTH & SAFETY MEASURES

MINIMUM CONTACT STADIUM

- Touchless security scan at all gates

- Touchless restrooms

- No cash accepted

GENERAL AREAS

- Increased sanitization of all surfaces including escalator handrails, tables, etc.

- Additional hand sanitizing stations on the concourse

MASKS

- Masks required for unvaccinated Stadium staff

- Unvaccinated event attendees are strongly encouraged to adhere to the mask and large event recommendations of the CDC

FAN HEALTH PROMISE

All fans attending events at Hard Rock Stadium or the Baptist Health Miami Dolphins Training Facility must agree to the Fan Health Promise and adhere to other COVID-related protections (see NFL supplemental Terms at https://www.nfl.com/legal/clubs-game-ticket-policy).

COVID-19 WARNING

YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL STADIUM POLICIES, INCLUDING HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICIES, AND POSTED INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN THE STADIUM AND ON STADIUM GROUNDS.

AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 AND ITS VARIANTS EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. WHILE PEOPLE OF ALL AGES AND HEALTH CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19, CERTAIN PEOPLE HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES AS HAVING GREATER RISK BASED ON AGE AND/OR UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS.