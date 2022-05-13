Ten Schedule Observations - 2022 Dolphins Schedule Release

3. September AFC East Matchups

Fans won't have to wait long for some big-time divisional matchups. The Dolphins open the regular season in Week 1 with a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 11.

It's a home matchup that has been friendly to the Dolphins lately as Miami has won seven of it's past nine home games against New England. The Dolphins have also been pretty good in season-openers recently, posting a 6-3 mark in the first game of the year since 2013 despite six of those nine contests coming on the road.

The Dolphins will also host the reigning two-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in September in a Week 3 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 25.

4. The Road More Traveled

The Dolphins will play nine regular-season road games for the first time in franchise history this season as all AFC teams will play nine games away from home. When the NFL expanded to a 17-game schedule in 2021, they determined the AFC will play nine home games in odd-numbered years while they'll play nine road games in even-numbered years.

Not only is Miami playing nine road games but Miami also has two West Coast trips scheduled in a back-to-back to San Francisco (Week 13) and the L.A. Chargers (Week 14).

5. Thursday Night Football

Miami's first prime time game of the season is at Cincinnati in Week 4 when they appear on Thursday Night Football on Thurs., Sept. 29. This season is the first year of Thursday Night Football being televised by Amazon Prime Video.

The Dolphins have won each of their past two games on Thursday Night Football. The beat Baltimore at home in 2021 and won at Jacksonville in 2020.

This will be the third matchup between Miami and Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football, which makes the Bengals the Dolphins' most frequent opponent in Thursday games. The Dolphins defeated Cincinnati with an overtime walk-off sack by DE Cameron Wake on Thursday Night Football in 2013. The Bengals got the best of the Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday Night Football in 2016.