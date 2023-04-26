The Boys Are Back: Bradley Chubb, Durham Smythe Excited For Dolphins Future

For Chubb, a new home and extension presents a new opportunity to be the best player possible.

"I mean, it's a blessing," he said. "It's just a testament to the work I put in and the guy I am. I can't take it for granted at all. I approach every day like, like I've got those eyes on me, like I've got people with high expectations because I've got high expectations for myself as well. So I've just got to approach everyday like, yeah, they brought me here for a reason and I've just got to make sure I live up to that reason."

Chubb's first full offseason in Miami comes with the addition of a familiar face in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Chubb played under Fangio from 2019-21 and is excited to be reunited with his former coach this season.