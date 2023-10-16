Three Takeaways: Dolphins Continue Homefield Dominance in 42-21 Win Over Panthers

"Having someone like him that anytime you get press, there's a possible signal you can give him or there's a possible eye contact deal that you can give him, working through those things in practice and having those conversations, that's what this past two years has done for quarterback to receiver, that sort of relationship," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 31 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His current pace is for 5,315 passing yards and would be the most in team history. Hill caught six passes for 163 yards and the touchdown. It was the 13th game in Hill's career with at least 150 yards receiving, tying Calvin Johnson for the third-most in the first eight seasons of an NFL career.

Miami's pass blocking kept Tagovailoa upright for another game. He's been sacked only six times in six games. Opposing pass rushers sack the Miami quarterback on just three percent of his drop-backs, the second-lowest rate in the NFL.

3. Eight Consecutive Scoreless Drives on Defense

After a slow start, Miami put the clamps on the Panthers offense. Following a pair of touchdowns on possessions No. 2 and 3, the Dolphins kept Carolina off the scoreboard on eight consecutive drives to close it out.