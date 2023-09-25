Three Takeaways: Dolphins Pile Up Records in 70-20 Route of Broncos

The Dolphins take their place atop the record book with a historical victory.

The players, the fans in the stands and even the mascot T.D. was exhausted keeping up with a Dolphins offense that produced a historical day in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Here are the three takeaways from the dominant home-opening victory:

1. Offense on a Torrent Pace

There isn't enough space in this column to list all the Dolphins accomplishments after scoring the most points an NFL game in the modern era. Rolling up 70 points and 726 yards of total offense, Miami set or tied 13 franchise records.

The Miami offense is currently first in, well, just about everything. The 1,651 yards of offense clears second place by 401 yards and the 130 points are 39 more than Buffalo's 91. At 8.4 yards per play, Miami averages a full 2.4 yards per snap than the second-most efficient offense (Minnesota). The Dolphins are first in passing yards (1,086), passing touchdowns (9), yards per attempt (10.6), passer rating (127.1) and have surrendered a league-low one sack on the season.

The Fins are also first with 565 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. The team's 6.1 yards per carry is a half-yard better than the second place Cardinals.

The Dolphins have 31 possessions this season that didn't end in kneel downs. With 17 touchdowns, 54.8 percent of Miami's possessions end in the end zone. Add in four field goals and the rate at which the Dolphins score points is 67.7 percent, good for an average of 4.19 points per possession. All of these would clear NFL records by a mile if they were to continue for a full season.