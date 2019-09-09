Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Ravens

If the Dolphins are going to be competitive this season, they must win consistently on special teams. On Sunday, two critical mistakes were made that added to the lopsided victory for the Baltimore Ravens. The first mistake happened early in the second quarter with the score already 28-3 Ravens. Punt returner Jakeem Grant muffed a return opportunity that was recovered by Ravens cornerback Justin Bethel. The play flipped the field for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens needed only three plays from the 10-yard line to score six and extend their lead. Also in the second quarter, the Ravens used a fake punt that was executed to perfection. Anthony Levine ran off of the right side of the formation for 60 yards, and the Dolphins didn’t bring him down until he reached the 10 yard line. The call caught the Miami special teams unit by surprise and that play directly led to points when running back Mark Ingram scored from three yards out.