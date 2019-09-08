Andy Cohen: Dolphins Disappointing On Opening Day

Certainly not, but I never saw this type of performance coming. I mean it’s one thing that the offensive line struggled, but how about a defense that sure looked like the strength of this team during the preseason? How about giving up 643 total yards and 265 on the ground? How about the first play of the game when Ravens running back Mark Ingram ran through the heart of that defense for 49 yards or later in the first quarter when Lamar Jackson — who was near perfect in the game — found Marquise Brown on touchdowns of 47 and 83 yards?