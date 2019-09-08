Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 04:14 PM

Dolphins Drop Season Opener To Ravens

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The Dolphins couldn’t slow down South Florida native Lamar Jackson in their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jackson passed for 324 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 59-10 victory.

Jackson, who was born in Pompano Beach, threw two touchdown passes to Marquise Brown and one each to Willie Snead IV, Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard. He was 17-for-20 and had a perfect passing rating of 158.3.

Running back Mark Ingram had two rushing touchdowns while gaining 107 yards on the ground.

Rookie Preston Williams scored the Dolphins’ only touchdown when he caught a 6-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the second quarter.

Jason Sanders had a 54-yard field goal for the Dolphins, who trailed 42-10 at halftime.

DeVante Parker was the leading receiver for the Dolphins with 75 yards on three catches.

Williams’ touchdown capped an impressive 75-yard drive near the end of the first half.

Two plays after making his first NFL catch, Williams had his first career touchdown when he caught a pass in the middle of the end zone.

Fitzpatrick completed 14 of 29 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception before Josh Rosen replaced him at quarterback late in the third quarter.

That unfortunately was one of the very few highlights for the Dolphins in a forgettable first half.

The problems started early, as Ingram burned his father’s old team with a 49-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after Dolphins linebacker Deon Lacey made a great tackle on the opening kickoff.

Ingram ended the scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

After Earl Thomas III intercepted Fitzpatrick after he was flushed out of the pocket, the Ravens needed only one play to increase their lead.

Jackson hit Brown — a native of Hollywood, Florida — on a slant and he outran the Dolphins secondary for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

The next time Baltimore had the ball, Brown got behind the Dolphins secondary and Jackson hit him for an 83-yard touchdown that made it 21-0.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had a 26-yard reception on the Dolphins’ ensuing possession, but after the drive stalled Baltimore moved the ball again. Jackson hit wide receiver Willie Snead IV with a 33-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0.

The Dolphins got on the scoreboard on their next possession when Fitzpatrick connected with Parker with a 49-yard completion to set up Sanders’ long field goal.

The Miami defense then got its first stop of the game, helped by a sack split by Sam Eguavoen and Jonathan Ledbetter, but Jakeem Grant muffed the ensuing punt and Baltimore recovered at the Dolphins 10-yard line. On third-and-goal from the 6, Jackson hit Miles Boykin with a TD pass to make it 35-3.

Baltimore increased the lead to 42-3 after Anthony Levine Sr. gained 60 yards on a fake punt from its own 30-yard line. The play set up Ingram’s second TD run.

The Ravens scored 10 points in the third quarter on Jackson’s TD pass to Ricard and a 34-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Baltimore backup quarterback Robert Griffin III threw a 3-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Related Content

Jake Rudock Leads Dolphins To Victory In Final Preseason Game
news

Jake Rudock Leads Dolphins To Victory In Final Preseason Game

Rudock was impressive in the Dolphins' 16-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Defense, Two Touchdown Drives Guide Dolphins To 22-7 Victory Over Jaguars
news

Defense, Two Touchdown Drives Guide Dolphins To 22-7 Victory Over Jaguars

The Dolphins used some strong defense and impressive touchdown drives from their top two quarterbacks to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
Dolphins Drop Second Preseason Game To Buccaneers In Tampa Bay
news

Dolphins Drop Second Preseason Game To Buccaneers In Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers converted a 48-yard field goal with six seconds left to beat the Dolphins.
Dolphins Beat Falcons In Preseason Opener, 34-27
news

Dolphins Beat Falcons In Preseason Opener, 34-27

The Dolphins secured a victory over the Falcons in Brian Flores’ first game as head coach.
Dolphins Drop Season Finale In Buffalo
news

Dolphins Drop Season Finale In Buffalo

Dolphins Lose Final Home Game To Jaguars
news

Dolphins Lose Final Home Game To Jaguars

Rookies Fitzpatrick, Ballage Shine In Loss To Vikings
news

Rookies Fitzpatrick, Ballage Shine In Loss To Vikings

MIAMI MIRACLE: Kenyan Drake, Dolphins Stun Patriots
news

MIAMI MIRACLE: Kenyan Drake, Dolphins Stun Patriots

Ryan Tannehill, Xavien Howard Lead Dolphins To 21-17 Win Over Buffalo Bills
news

Ryan Tannehill, Xavien Howard Lead Dolphins To 21-17 Win Over Buffalo Bills

Dolphins Drop Heartbreaker In Indianapolis To Colts
news

Dolphins Drop Heartbreaker In Indianapolis To Colts

Big Plays On Special Teams Not Enough In Green Bay
news

Big Plays On Special Teams Not Enough In Green Bay

Advertising