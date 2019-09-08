Dolphins Drop Season Opener To Ravens

Jason Sanders had a 54-yard field goal for the Dolphins, who trailed 42-10 at halftime.

DeVante Parker was the leading receiver for the Dolphins with 75 yards on three catches.

Williams’ touchdown capped an impressive 75-yard drive near the end of the first half.

Two plays after making his first NFL catch, Williams had his first career touchdown when he caught a pass in the middle of the end zone.

Fitzpatrick completed 14 of 29 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception before Josh Rosen replaced him at quarterback late in the third quarter.

That unfortunately was one of the very few highlights for the Dolphins in a forgettable first half.

The problems started early, as Ingram burned his father’s old team with a 49-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after Dolphins linebacker Deon Lacey made a great tackle on the opening kickoff.

Ingram ended the scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.