Dolphins Drop Season Opener To Ravens

The Dolphins couldn’t slow down South Florida native Lamar Jackson in their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jackson passed for 324 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 59-10 victory.
Jackson, who was born in Pompano Beach, threw two touchdown passes to Marquise Brown and one each to Willie Snead IV, Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard. He was 17-for-20 and had a perfect passing rating of 158.3.
Running back Mark Ingram had two rushing touchdowns while gaining 107 yards on the ground.
Rookie Preston Williams scored the Dolphins’ only touchdown when he caught a 6-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the second quarter.
Jason Sanders had a 54-yard field goal for the Dolphins, who trailed 42-10 at halftime.
DeVante Parker was the leading receiver for the Dolphins with 75 yards on three catches.
Williams’ touchdown capped an impressive 75-yard drive near the end of the first half.
Two plays after making his first NFL catch, Williams had his first career touchdown when he caught a pass in the middle of the end zone.
Fitzpatrick completed 14 of 29 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception before Josh Rosen replaced him at quarterback late in the third quarter.
That unfortunately was one of the very few highlights for the Dolphins in a forgettable first half.
The problems started early, as Ingram burned his father’s old team with a 49-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after Dolphins linebacker Deon Lacey made a great tackle on the opening kickoff.
Ingram ended the scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.
After Earl Thomas III intercepted Fitzpatrick after he was flushed out of the pocket, the Ravens needed only one play to increase their lead.
Jackson hit Brown — a native of Hollywood, Florida — on a slant and he outran the Dolphins secondary for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
The next time Baltimore had the ball, Brown got behind the Dolphins secondary and Jackson hit him for an 83-yard touchdown that made it 21-0.
Tight end Mike Gesicki had a 26-yard reception on the Dolphins’ ensuing possession, but after the drive stalled Baltimore moved the ball again. Jackson hit wide receiver Willie Snead IV with a 33-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0.
The Dolphins got on the scoreboard on their next possession when Fitzpatrick connected with Parker with a 49-yard completion to set up Sanders’ long field goal.
The Miami defense then got its first stop of the game, helped by a sack split by Sam Eguavoen and Jonathan Ledbetter, but Jakeem Grant muffed the ensuing punt and Baltimore recovered at the Dolphins 10-yard line. On third-and-goal from the 6, Jackson hit Miles Boykin with a TD pass to make it 35-3.
Baltimore increased the lead to 42-3 after Anthony Levine Sr. gained 60 yards on a fake punt from its own 30-yard line. The play set up Ingram’s second TD run.
The Ravens scored 10 points in the third quarter on Jackson’s TD pass to Ricard and a 34-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.
Baltimore backup quarterback Robert Griffin III threw a 3-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at 1 p.m.