Top Quotes: Dolphins building confidence, looking for breakthrough

The Dolphins welcome the Bengals to Hard Rock Stadium Sunday for a Week 5 matchup. Despite the 0-4 mark, this young team is hungry for another opportunity against a quality opponent, as they continue to build confidence with each game played.

Scouting the Bengals

The 2-2 Bengals come to town with a revamped defense and a high-powered offense, led by Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow.

Head Coach Jeff Hafley – "(Burrow is) one of the top, top guys in the league. He can make all the throws. He's smart. He sees it all. He can get in and out of the right calls constantly at the line of scrimmage. I have so much respect for how tough he is and how he sits in and takes shots and holds on and makes throws when guys are coming right at him and keeps his eyes down the field. And I think it also helps that he's got some premier weapons around him, some of the best receivers in the league. I think Chase is at the very top. After we played them last year and I saw him live, I have a ton of respect for him. Complete route runner, great hands, great body control, can catch and run, is strong, is willing to block. I think he plays the game the right way. And then obviously they have Higgins and a very athletic tight end and a good, capable back who I think runs really, really hard and he's good in pass protection. And they've got a good o-line. They've got a lot of talent, so it's always a challenge to go up against a quarterback like that with some weapons. I'm looking forward to it."

Quarterback Malik Willis – "They're just a relentless front. They work hard. They have some moves. They added Dexter Lawrence, a big-time guy. We played him last year in Green Bay. We just got to… I trust our guys and we just got to continue to work hard to attack the plan that we have and do what we can to execute it when the time comes."

Playing with confidence

The opportunity to play meaningful snaps each Sunday has been invaluable for Miami's rookies. Dolphins rookies have logged a combined 1,726 snaps, the most in the NFL, gaining experience and helping a young team grow in confidence each week.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez – "Coach Hafley gives me a lot of confidence. I think the confidence that he has in me instills confidence and I have so much respect and confidence in him that what he's putting together, the plan that he has and the situations that he put us in throughout the week gets us ready to play. And so I think that, combined with the play call in and everything that we have throughout the game, that just builds confidence and gets us to play fast and gets us to play together."

Wide receiver Chris Bell – "We work so hard week in and week out, every week. And I can feel this team coming together and we are a brotherhood, and a family. And every day I walk in the building, they just make me more comfortable and confident in what I got to do. But I would say, we just got to keep working, man. It's going to break. I know it's going to break. And I firmly do believe that it's going to break. And when we get our first win, it's going to be a blessing."

Edge Chop Robinson on the confidence Hafley provides him with – "Once he first came in, I could just tell he had my back through anything. We talked about everything in the past few seasons, what I got to work on, the player that I could be and stuff like that. He gave me things I need to work on and he just always had my back. So whether it's good, bad game, I know he's there behind me regardless."

Running back Ollie Gordon II on the celebration following his touchdown Sunday – "I would just say that shows how we are. Even though it's not looking how we want it to look right now, it's still early in the season. I feel like that still shows that we have love for the game and how much we support each other as a team. And I feel like we can keep that going. We got a lot of football left."