Top Quotes: Dolphins travel to Indianapolis with a new quarterback, new captain

Gameday is just around the corner, and it has been a busy week of build-up for the Miami Dolphins. The offense and defense will look different with injuries to quarterback Malik Willis and defensive tackle Zach Sieler, but the Dolphins know they still have a game to get ready for in Indianapolis against the Colts.

When the team arrives in the Circle City, they'll have a new teammate donning the captain's patch, as edge Josh Uche was recognized for his contributions on and off the field.

Captain Uche

The Dolphins signed Miami native Josh Uche to a one-year deal in March, a move that has paid off for both sides. No edge defender on the team has played more snaps and his 3.0 sacks rank second on the team. Uche's impact has extended beyond the field, as his presence among teammates and coaches helped earn him a captain's patch for the 2026 season.

Edge Josh Uche on being named captain – "It's still a dream just playing football, man. I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid. For guys to trust me to be a part of the leadership is everything. It's just a testament to perseverance and no matter your circumstances, each day's a new day and you just got to keep going."

Head Coach Jeff Hafley – "In my meeting with the captains this morning, they came to me and we've lost a couple of captains now, which on a team with not a lot of veterans, one, a great opportunity for some of our younger players to step up in leadership roles. But two, we have some other vets and they came to me and they wanted to name another captain. So I listened and we named Josh Uche a captain today, a guy who has really done a tremendous job on and off the field. He's another guy who has been an outstanding leader for our young guys."

Edge Chop Robinson – "He definitely deserved it. I mean, with his whole career, how long he's been in the league and everything like that, just up and down. He's been playing great in the run game, in the pass game. Honestly, I think he deserved it. More than anybody that we picked, I'm most excited for him. I know he's just going to keep balling, so I'm excited to see it."

McCord gets his shot

Kyle McCord will make the first start of his career Sunday in Indianapolis. A sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2025, McCord went 21-4 as a starter at Ohio State and Syracuse with 61 total touchdown passes. He's embracing the challenge and opportunity of playing in the National Football League.

Quarterback Kyle McCord – "You just have to remind yourself it's something you've done a million times before, playing football. It's the same game, same 11 guys out there and I think another thing too, just the preparation throughout the week. I feel like you gain confidence and excitement knowing that you're putting the work in, you're putting the reps in and you're putting yourself in an opportunity to have success on the field."

Coach Hafley – "He's got a strong arm, stronger than you think. He sees it well. The ball comes out fast. He's decisive. He's aggressive. I think you'll see as you get to know him, he has this kind of quiet confidence about himself. With Malik being on IR for four weeks at the minimum because of the rules, I want him to take this time and develop and grow and see where he can get to without, one way or the other, making this one game the whole this is what you're going to get. Because I think too often that's what we do."

Colts Prep

The Colts have reshaped their roster over the past two weeks. The team made four trades sending guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, giving Indianapolis a new-look squad ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Coach Hafley on focusing on the Dolphins – "I look at my phone and find out and we move on and try to figure out who's going to be on the team we're playing. I say this, and this has nothing to do with the Colts, because I have a tremendous amount of respect for Shane and what he's done there and the players that they still have. Clearly, they still have one of the best backs in the league, and they've been scoring points. Regardless of who we're playing right now, where we're at, regardless whether it was the Lions or the Colts or the Patriots or down the road, this has got to be on what can we do to improve our players."