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Miami Dolphins Football UNITES and Action Roofing Surprise Miami Gardens Veteran with New Roof on Veterans Day

Nov 13, 2026 at 10:43 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ and Action Roofing partnered to surprise Miami Gardens resident Robert Pagan, a former Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and his wife Rosalyn, with a brand-new roof free of charge.

As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to Salute to Service, Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ looked to identify a veteran in need of a new roof and selected Pagan in recognition of his military service and volunteer work with the unhoused community in South Florida.

Joined by Miami Dolphins alumnus O.J. McDuffie and Dolphins cheerleaders, the Football UNITES™ team and Action Roofing knocked on Pagan's door and surprised him with the new roof as a token of the South Florida community's appreciation for his service. Along with receiving the new roof, Pagon took home signed memorabilia from McDuffie.

"We know how important it is down in South Florida to make sure we appreciate our veterans," McDuffie said after delivering the news to Pagan. "We also know with the weather down here, we need to make sure the roofing is nice. So, the Miami Dolphins and Action Roofing stepped up big time to make this happen."

Action Roofing Donation on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins

Once the initial shock wore off, Pagan shared his gratitude for the surprise.

"I'm just so happy to be here and that the Miami Dolphins and Action Roofing really care about us," Pagan said. "I appreciate your organizations so much."

Action Roofing Donation on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ initiative is committed to uniting the community and building a more inclusive South Florida and works year-round to honor those that serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Dolphins Cancer Challenge is the largest fundraising event in the NFL and has raised more than $100 million for cancer research, care and treatment at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last year alone, DCC raised more than million $18 million and totaled more than 8,000 participants.

Registration is still open for DCC XVII, set for Feb. 27, 2027 at Hard Rock Stadium. Visit dolphinscancerchallenge.com to register to walk, run or ride.

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