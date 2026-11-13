Miami Dolphins Football UNITES and Action Roofing Surprise Miami Gardens Veteran with New Roof on Veterans Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ and Action Roofing partnered to surprise Miami Gardens resident Robert Pagan, a former Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and his wife Rosalyn, with a brand-new roof free of charge.

As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to Salute to Service, Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ looked to identify a veteran in need of a new roof and selected Pagan in recognition of his military service and volunteer work with the unhoused community in South Florida.

Joined by Miami Dolphins alumnus O.J. McDuffie and Dolphins cheerleaders, the Football UNITES™ team and Action Roofing knocked on Pagan's door and surprised him with the new roof as a token of the South Florida community's appreciation for his service. Along with receiving the new roof, Pagon took home signed memorabilia from McDuffie.